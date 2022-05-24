Ukrainian soldiers: Only total restoration of Ukraine's territory will be a victory

As the war in Ukraine enters its third month, Russia has reportedly made regional gains as it steps up its attacks in eastern Ukraine. Because of this, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the next week of fighting will be "difficult".

Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges is currently in Dnipro, neighbouring the Donetsk region. The city is close to the front lines, and a safe haven for some fleeing the fighting in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Many soldiers who spoke to Euronews have said they will accept nothing short of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Zelenskyy, for his part, has said any compromise with Russia will be put to a referendum.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.