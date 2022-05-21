No comment videos of the week

A new sandstorm hit Iraq on Monday, forcing the closure of airports, schools, universities and government offices across the country, officials said.
Sunday morning saw the huge banners being hung on the front of the famous Palais du Festivals, in Cannes, to host the 75th Cannes movie festival ceremony.
Two months ago, Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was being battered by the conflict, enduring an assault by Russia's forces lasting several days and fighting in its suburbs. But the noose around Kharkiv has been loosening in recent days, even as the war rages elsewhere.
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launched the #MomsOfUkraine initiative in Lviv, signing their own mothers' names on a large stand.
A smiling Queen Elizabeth II attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, days after ill health and old age forced her to pull out of the opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years.
On Thursday, May 12, the 5th International Folklore Festival, also called 'Kharibulbul', kicked off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.
No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.
More No Comment
Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila
Ukrainian woman, 3 children survive house bombing
"Russian Hulk" sets world record by pulling three helicopters
37 years after massacre, families receive remains
An honorary Palme d'Or for Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival
Feminist groups protest against femicides in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers blow up bridge in Luhansk region
An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.
Mass arrests in Armenia during anti-government protests
Middle school student in Afghanistan makes model vehicles from waste
Jewish pilgrimage begins at the Ghriba synagogue in Tunisia
Aussie PM crashes into child during football match on campaign trail
Football fans swarm to sunny Seville ahead of Europa League final
Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers
Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault