Live: More than 260 fighters, including badly wounded, evacuated from Mariupol steelworks
After months of fighting, many of the last defenders of the steelworks in Mariupol were evacuated overnight, with the Ukrainian government saying they had fulfilled their mission. Hundreds were evacuated to Russian-held territory, including wounded, though some remain behind.
Follow our live coverage below for more of the key events as they develop on Tuesday.
**
Ukrainian conflict demonstrates European “double standard” in dealing with refugees, says Red Cross chief
Russian border village under fire
A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire on Tuesday, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said. Three houses and a school were hit but there were no injuries, he said.
Russian border guards returned fire to quell the shooting from large-calibre weapons on the border village of Alekseyevka, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.
(Reuters)
Russia relying on indiscriminate artillery bombardments, says British Ministry of Defence
In its latest intelligence update, the UK's Ministry of Defence highlights the damage left behind by Russian forces north of Kyiv, and points to its increasing reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardments:
"In the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv, approximately 3,500 buildings are estimated to have been destroyed or damaged during Russia’s abandoned advance towards the Ukrainian capital. 80% of the damage has been caused to residential buildings.
The scale of this damage indicates Russia’s preparedness to use artillery against inhabited areas, with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality. Russia has likely resorted to an increasing reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardment due to a limited target acquisition capability, and an unwillingness to risk flying combat aircraft routinely beyond its own frontlines.
In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to continue to rely heavily on massed artillery strikes as it attempts to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas."
Those who have been watching coverage of the war from Russia have been getting a very different view of the conflict and the military situation on the ground in Ukraine to those of us in the West.
Even so, the BBC’s Francis Scarr has posted a clip from Russian state television yesterday that shows defence columnist Mikhail Khodaryonok giving a damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine and his country's international isolation.
It's worth watching in full:
The head of the world’s largest humanitarian network said Monday that Europe’s speedy acceptance of millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression demonstrates its “double standard” in dealing with people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere who cross the Mediterranean Sea and are not welcomed, reports the Associated Press.
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a news conference Monday he doesn’t think there is any difference between someone fleeing eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and someone escaping from the Boko Haram extremist group in Nigeria.
“Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally,” Rocca said, adding that “we hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would have been a turning point in the European migration policies. But unfortunately, this was not the case.”
Since Russia invaded on 24th February, more than 6 million people have fled Ukraine and been welcomed with “open arms” by European neighbours.
Rocca said by contrast, at least 19,000 people have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean to get to Europe since 2014, and those who arrive often face abuse and struggle to get access to essential services.
“Ethnicity and nationality should not be a deciding factor to saving life,” Rocca added.
Heavy shelling continues across Donbas
Elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern city of Sievierdonetsk came under heavy shelling that killed at least 10 people, said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region. In the Donetsk region, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that nine civilians were killed in shelling.
The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by loud explosions early Tuesday. Witnesses counted at least eight blasts accompanied by distant booms. An Associated Press team in Lviv, which was under an overnight curfew, said the sky west of the city was lit up by an orange glow.
The chairman of the Lviv Regional Military Administration said the Russians fired on military infrastructure in the Yavoriv district. The city of Yavoriv is less than 15 kilometres from the Polish border.
Ukrainian troops also advanced as Russian forces pulled back from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv in recent days. Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers who reportedly pushed them all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region, saying in a video message: “I’m very grateful to all the fighters like you.”
Video showed Ukrainian soldiers carrying a post that resembled a Ukrainian blue-and-yellow-striped border marker. Then they placed it on the ground while a dozen soldiers posed next to it, including one with belts of bullets draped over a shoulder.
The Ukrainian border service said the video showing the soldiers was from the border “in the Kharkiv region,” but would not elaborate, citing security reasons. It was not immediately possible to verify the exact location.
(AP)
Fighters, included wounded, evacuated from Mariupol
The Ukrainian fighters who doggedly defended a steel mill in the devastated port city of Mariupol have completed their mission, Ukrainian officials said, and efforts were underway to rescue the last of the defenders who remained inside.
Ukraine's deputy defence minister said more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated from the hulking Azovstal plant Monday and taken to areas under Russia’s control. Officials planned to keep trying to save an unknown number of fighters who stayed behind.
“The work to bring the guys home continues, and it requires delicacy and time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken from the Azovstal plant to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol. An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor. She said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.
Zelenskyy said the evacuation to separatist-controlled territory was done to save the lives of the fighters who endured weeks of Russian assaults in the maze of underground passages below the plant. He said the “heavily wounded” were getting medical help.
“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. It’s our principle,” he said.
Before the evacuations began, the Russian Defence Ministry announced an agreement for the wounded to leave the mill for treatment in a town held by pro-Moscow separatists. There was no immediate word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.
After nightfall Monday, several buses pulled away from the steel mill accompanied by Russian military vehicles. Maliar later confirmed that the evacuation had taken place.
Maliar said the “defenders of Mariupol” had fulfilled all their tasks, and it was impossible to “unblock Azovstal by military means.”
The Ukrainian General Staff also said on Facebook that the Mariupol garrison has completed its mission. The commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defence of the plant, said in a prerecorded video message released Monday that the regiment’s mission had concluded, with as many lives saved as possible.
(AP)