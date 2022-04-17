Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the south-east of the country, is very close to falling.

Russia has given Ukrainian soldiers in the area, a chilling ultimatum to "surrender or die".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted the situation in Mariupol remains “extremely severe” but has not acknowledged that the city could fall. He warned Moscow that peace talks would be scrapped if the city’s remaining defenders were killed.

The elimination of our troops, of our men, in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President

Despite Russia's assurances that its offensive would focus on the east of the country, the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser, which Russia attributes to various non-combat causes, has led to new attacks on targets in the capital, and in western Ukraine.

In the Odesa area, Russian air defence forces shot down a Ukrainian military cargo plane set to deliver a large shipment of weapons supplied to Ukraine by western countries. Igor Konashenkov Russian Defence Ministry chief spokesman

In Kharkiv, continued Russian shelling is leaving the city in ruins. More and more people are trying to escape to the west, perhaps with the ultimate aim of leaving the country. Ukrainian authorities say that Fridays attack by russian forces has killed several and wounded over 50 people.

Last week, the EU has announced that it will provide funding and support to the prosecutors of the International Criminal Court to help document and collect evidence of war crimes that Russian troops have left in their wake.

