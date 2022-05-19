Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy extends martial law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said "catastrophic mistakes" have been made by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kyiv, Zelenskyy said the Russian Army has allegedly started to use laser weapons systems due to a lack of missiles.

"This clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion," he said.

Zelenskyy said the Russian army fired missiles at Mykolaiv and also at Dnipro on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president also thanked the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for providing an aid package in the amount of €9 billion.

"This step is a testament to the true leadership that the European Union is capable of," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy signed decrees on the extension of martial law and the term of general mobilisation which are now expecting approval by the Supreme Council of Ukraine.

"We have to drive out the occupiers and guarantee Ukraine real security," he said. "That is why I signed decrees on the extension of the martial law and the term of general mobilisation. I hope that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Supreme Council of Ukraine) will support this decision in the near future. Our army and all those who defend the state must have all the legal tools to act calmly. Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, Mariupol, and all our cities and communities that are under occupation, under temporary occupation, must know that Ukraine will return."