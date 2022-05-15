France: parade marks the opening of "Utopia" festival in Lille

Flying fish and psychedelic finned horses: a fantastic parade evoking the links between Man and the living transformed the center of Lille into a zany menagerie on Saturday night, on the occasion of the launch of the Lille 3000 festival, under the theme "Utopia".
Behind a huge wooden puppet with human features skilfully animated, Alice in Wonderland rabbits paraded on an electro music, a bedridden dodo, seahorses and all kinds of chimeras.
They were escorted by hundreds of musicians and dancers, and hundreds of thousands of spectators.
Since then, every three years, Lille organizes with the support of many patrons a thematic festival, bringing together many events, including contemporary art, in the main institutions of the city, with echoes beyond, on the public highway or in schools.
The 2022 edition, which includes 145 creations and multiple events in Lille and the region.
More No Comment
Under the skin: Ukrainians embrace tattoos amid patriotic outpouring
Singapore temple offers pet blessings for Buddhist festival
Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
World's longest suspension bridge opens in Czech Rep
Extinction Rebellion activists target Monsanto offices in Buenos Aires
No Comment videos of the week
Israeli riot police at journalist's funeral procession
Hundreds of amateur musicians rock out ahead of Paris concert
Panic buying grips Beijing supermarkets after lockdown rumours
Ukraine: puppet of Syrian refugee girl 'Little Amal' arrives in Lviv
Gaza artists paint a mural in honour of slain Al Jazeera journalist
Palestinians honour slain journalist during memorial service in Ramallah
Brazilians claim world's biggest-ever barbecue
Name of slain Al Jazeera journalist carved on beach in Gaza
Artists react to the war in Ukraine