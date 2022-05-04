English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: 'Contact lost' with last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol steel plant, says mayor
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | May 4th – Midday
Updated: 04/05/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
See
Explore a galaxy far, far away at the largest Star Wars fan exhibition ever
France
Ukrainian swimmer, 15, hoping war won't sink her Olympic dream
no comment
US Coast Guard intercepts vessel carrying migrants from Haiti
Eco-Innovation
These seed-firing drones are planting 40,000 trees every day to fight deforestation
Money
Watch: The US dollar is the mightiest of all world currencies but is its position under threat?
Ukraine
'You can’t imagine how scary it is': Mariupol evacuees on bomb shelter life under Russian attack
USA
Abortion row: Biden and Harris blast US Supreme Court move to 'deny women's rights'
Europe News
Brussels proposes to stop Russian oil imports by the end of the year
See
May the 4th be with you: how the date became a Star Wars phenomenon
no comment
Ethiopian museum and businesses damaged in the post-Ramadan clash
