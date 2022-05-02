Crowds take part in Eid al-Fitr morning prayers

To mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan crowds arrive to attend Eid prayers organised by the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, in the early morning in Gaza City.

Thousands of Muslim worshippers pack the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, in Indonesia's Sumatra island, to hold prayers to mark the Eid al-Fitr. The government has lifted nearly all Covid-related restrictions, allowing places of worship to be used at full capacity.

Hundreds of Saudi worshippers gathered at al-Rajhi mosque in Riyadh to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers.