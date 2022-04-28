Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town

An immense layer of foam coming out from a polluted river has reached the doors of the homes of the locals of Mosquera, a town 22 kilometres (13 miles) from the Colombian capital Bogota.
Residents are increasingly distressed by this phenomenon, which, although not new, has increased in the rainy season.
It has a foul smell and the winds are quickly dispersing the contaminated foam to the neighbourhood of Los Puentes, located on the river bank.
The "flying" foam lands on the front doorsteps of homes and sidewalks.
The environmental authority in the area said, through its press office, that the contaminated foam is increasing due to the number of detergents being poured into the rivers, in addition to the recent rains.
Since 2020, Garcia added, a wastewater treatment plant has been in operation in Mosquera, which has its function, to reduce "the generation of agents that can generate foam."
The environmental authority recommends that people avoid making contact with contaminated foam.
More No Comment
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Turkey: a city bus burns in the city of Izmir
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution