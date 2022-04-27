Live: UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the United Nations later saying that the pair had agreed on arranging evacuations from the besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Russia's state-owned Gazprom says it will cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because they refuse to pay in rubles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected a Russian allegation that NATO is fighting a 'proxy war' in Ukraine.

