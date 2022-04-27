Live: UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

Live: UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuationComments
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, with the United Nations later saying that the pair had agreed on arranging evacuations from the besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol.
Meanwhile, Russia's state-owned Gazprom says it will cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because they refuse to pay in rubles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected a Russian allegation that NATO is fighting a 'proxy war' in Ukraine.
Read the blog below to see how events unfolded on Wednesday 27 April:
UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation.
Germany close to gas independence from Russia, says vice chancellor.
Refugees continue to stream out of eastern Ukraine
Poland arrests Russian and Belarusian accused of espionage
The Polish government has released a statement saying that it has identified "a citizen of the Russian Federation and a citizen of Belarus who were engaged in espionage activities in Poland."
The men were detained on 21 and 22 April, and are suspected of espionage activities for the Russian secret services, according to the statement.
It added: "The material collected by the SKW [Military Counterintelligence Service] indicates that a Russian and a Belarusian, acting on behalf of the Russian intelligence against Poland, carried out activities aimed at identifying the functioning of the Polish Armed Forces, including the presence of the army in the Polish-Belarusian border zone."
"The investigation on the basis of the materials of the Military Counterintelligence Service was initiated by the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw, the Military Department."
Blasts heard in Russia
Series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities said, and an ammunition depot in the Belgorod province caught fire around the same time.
Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.
Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.
The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago.
Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.
In Voronezh, the administrative centre of another province adjacent to Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency cited an emergencies ministry official as saying that two blasts had been heard and the authorities were investigating.
(Reuters)
Ukraine retains control over majority of its airspace, says UK
After two months of fighting, Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace, according to the latest intelligence report from the British Ministry of Defence.
"Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defences. Ukraine continues to hold Russian air assets at risk," it writes.
"Russian air activity is primarily focused on southern and eastern Ukraine, providing support to Russian ground forces. Russia has very limited air access to the north and west of Ukraine, limiting offensive actions to deep strikes with stand-off weapons."
The report adds that Russia continues to target Ukrainian military assets and logistics infrastructure across the country.
"The majority of Russian air strikes in Mariupol are likely being conducted using unguided free-falling bombs. These weapons reduce Russia’s ability to effectively discriminate when conducting strikes, increasing the risk of civilian casualties.”
US diplomats return to Ukraine
The US State Department says diplomats have begun returning to Ukraine by making day trips to temporary offices in the western city of Lviv, from neighbouring Poland, according to the Associated Press.
The department said the first group of diplomats crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border and traveled to Lviv on Tuesday morning, before returning to Poland later in the day.
The step came just two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Ukrainian leaders during a secrecy-shrouded visit to Kyiv that the US would start restaffing its diplomatic facilities in Ukraine this week.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the agency has accelerated its review of re-opening the US embassy in Kyiv, which was closed shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. He said operations at the embassy would resume as soon as possible depending on the security situation in the capital.
Germany close to gas independence from Russia, says vice chancellor
Germany’s vice chancellor says his country has come “very, very close” to independence from Russian oil and that an embargo on deliveries would now be “manageable.”
Speaking Tuesday during a visit to Poland, Economy Minister Robert Habeck — who is also the vice chancellor and responsible for energy — said that his country has cut Russia’s share of its oil supply from 35% before the war in Ukraine to about 12%.
Habeck said “the situation is such that an embargo has become manageable for Germany.”
He added that “the problem that just a few weeks ago seemed very big for Germany has become significantly smaller … so that independence from Russian oil imports has come very, very close.”
(AP)
Refugees stream out of eastern Ukraine
As Russian forces intensify their shelling of eastern Ukraine, more people are leaving their homes in search of safety, writes the Associated Press.
In Pokrovsk, a town in the Donetsk region, people lined up Tuesday to board a train headed to the far west of the country along the border with Hungary and Slovakia. One person was lifted onto the train in a wheelchair, another on a stretcher.
The passengers took with them cats, dogs, a few bags and boxes, and the memory of those who did not flee in time.
“We were in the basement, but my daughter didn’t make it and was hit with shrapnel on the doorstep” during shelling on Monday, said Mykola Kharchenko, 74. “We had to bury her in the garden near the pear tree.”
He said his village, Vremivka, about 70 kilometres from Pokrovsk, was under heavy fire for four days and everything was destroyed. With tears in his eyes, Kharchenko said he somehow held himself together at home, but once he reached the train station he fell apart.
UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation
The United Nations says Secretary-General António Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in Ukraine’s southeastern city of Mariupol.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that during their one-on-one meeting Tuesday, Guterres and Putin “discussed the proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”
The sprawling Azovstal steel plant has been almost completely destroyed by Russian attacks but it is the last pocket of organised Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol.
An estimated 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are said to be holed up in bunkers underneath the wrecked structure.
Dujarric said that following the Guterres-Putin agreement in principle, discussions will be held with the UN humanitarian office and the Russian Defence Ministry on the evacuation.
(AP)