Ukraine war: 'New phase of war' as Russia's offensive in east begins, Ukrainian officials sayComments
Russian forces have begun a new offensive in the east of Ukraine after their retreat from the capital region and other parts of the country.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff noted that "a new phase of war" began when troops attempted to break through defences in the eastern regions.
Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine.
Latest updates:
- The Russian offensive on eastern Ukraine has begun on Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address.
- The Ukrainian military's General Staff noted that a “new phase of war” began when “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”
Multiple missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, killing seven and wounding 11, according to the city's governor.
- Russia has Mariupol surrounded and has been fighting a bloody battle to seize it.
- Mariupol has been effectively wiped off the map, says Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Ukrainian foreign minister on working visit to Bulgaria
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is in the Bulgarian capital today to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
So far he's met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Teodora Genchovska, to discuss steps to restore peace in Ukraine, as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing Ukraine’s EU membership.
Kuleba is also set to meet with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and President Rumen Radev.
So far over 90,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have entered Bulgaria, according to Bulgarian media reports.
Russian defence ministry claims they carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry claimed in a statement on Telegram that they carried out dozens of airstrikes in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian ministry claimed they hit 1,260 military assets and neutralised 13 strongholds of Ukrainian troops.
The statement followed announcements from Ukrainian officials that Russia had attempted to break through defences along the eastern frontline.
Russia calls again for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender, with noon deadline
The Russian military has made a new demand to the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol to lay down their arms.
Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev gave the Ukrainian troops holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol until midday (0900 GMT) Tuesday to surrender.
He said that those who surrender will “keep their lives.”
Ukrainian troops who have defended the city for seven weeks have ignored such previous offers. The Azovstal plant, which covers the territory of about 11 square kilometres is the last major Ukrainian pocket of resistance in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov.
Earlier Tuesday, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas region, said that assault groups had moved into Azovstal in a bid to uproot the Ukrainian troops following bombing and artillery barrage.
(AP)
Greece seizes Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions
Greek authorities say they have seized a Russian tanker in the Aegean Sea as part of European Union sanctions imposed against Russia.
The Greek coast guard said the Russian-flagged Pegas, an oil tanker with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized April 15 and is currently anchored in the bay of Karystos, on the southern coast of the island of Evia. The coast guard said the seizure order concerned the ship itself, and not its cargo.
The European Union, of which Greece is a member, has adopted a wide range of sanctions against Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, designed to pressure the Russian economy and the government of President Vladimir Putin.
The sanctions include import and export bans for a wide variety of goods, and a ban on access to EU ports by Russian-flagged ships.
(AP)
French finance minister says it is 'more necessary than ever' to stop European oil imports from Russia
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said it was "more necessary than ever" to stop European imports of Russian oil after Ukrainian officials announced Russia had begun a new offensive in the east of the country.
“We have always said that we want an embargo on coal, it is done, and an embargo on Russian oil," Le Maire said.
"When you see what is happening in the Donbas...more than ever, it is necessary to stop the imports of oil from Russia," he said.
(AFP)
Powerful explosions reported along Donetsk frontline
On Tuesday morning Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions, some powerful, along the front line in the Donetsk region, with shelling taking place in Marinka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, according to Reuters, although the news agency was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Blasts were also heard in Kharkiv in the northeast, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, with air raid sirens going off in main centres near the front line, it said.
Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, said that Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defences "along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions".
Russia focuses on Donetsk, Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff said Tuesday that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.
It noted that a “new phase of war” began Monday when “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire frontline in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.”
It said in a statement issued early Tuesday that “the Russian military has continued to blockade and shell Mariupol and to deal missile strikes on other cities.”