Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on 24th February 2022, thousands of civilians have died and millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their home country.
The war is the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II and has sent ripples through the global economy.
Photographers across the world have been capturing the conflict, violence and the effect the war has had on Ukraine's civilians and scenery.
Their roles are more important than ever - to record the harsh reality of the situation and try to report it back to the rest of the world.
This is Euronews Culture's selection of 20 of the most powerful and moving photographs from the last two months of conflict in Ukraine.
This gallery contains graphic images.