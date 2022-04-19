Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
euronews_icons_loading
Here are 20 of the most powerful images taken from the first two months of the Russia-Ukraine war
Copyright  AP Photo
See

20 of the most powerful photographs taken in the first weeks of the Russia-Ukraine war

By Theo Farrant

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on 24th February 2022, thousands of civilians have died and millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their home country.

The war is the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II and has sent ripples through the global economy.

Photographers across the world have been capturing the conflict, violence and the effect the war has had on Ukraine's civilians and scenery.

Their roles are more important than ever - to record the harsh reality of the situation and try to report it back to the rest of the world.

This is Euronews Culture's selection of 20 of the most powerful and moving photographs from the last two months of conflict in Ukraine.

This gallery contains graphic images.

1. Child in a bus window, 9 March 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A child looks out of a bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, UkraineVadim Ghirda/AP

2. Kyiv firefighter, 15 March 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine.Vadim Ghirda/AP

3. Destruction in Kharkiv, 24 March 2022

Felipe Dana/AP
A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, UkraineFelipe Dana/AP

4. Sunflowers for Ukraine, 11 March 2022

Jae C. Hong/AP
A man holding sunflowers casts a shadow on a Ukrainian flag during a rally held to show support for Ukraine in Los AngelesJae C. Hong/AP

5. Bomb shelter in Lviv, 26 March 2022

Nariman El-Mofty/AP
People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, UkraineNariman El-Mofty/AP

6. Firefighters in Kharkiv, 11 April 2022

Felipe Dana/AP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, UkraineFelipe Dana/AP

7. Fear in Andriivka, 6 April 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A 99 year-old woman, traumatised by the Russian occupation, is comforted by her daughter-in-law in Andriivka, UkraineVadim Ghirda/AP

8. Body bags in Bucha, 12 April 2022

Rodrigo Abd/AP
Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigationRodrigo Abd/AP

9. Saying goodbye, 4 April 2022

Petros Giannakouris/AP
A father bids farewell to his nine year-old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, in OdesaPetros Giannakouris/AP

10. Searching for belongings in the rubble, 5 April 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russia forcesVadim Ghirda/AP

11. Ukrainian soldier playing football, 2 April 2022

Rodrigo Abd/AP
A Ukrainian soldier plays with a football in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, UkraineRodrigo Abd/AP

12. A dog and a body, 5 April 2022

Felipe Dana/AP
A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman who was killed inside a house in Bucha, UkraineFelipe Dana/AP

13. Tied up hands, 3 April 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, UkraineVadim Ghirda/AP

14. Kharkiv in flames, 25 March 2022

Felipe Dana/AP
A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.Felipe Dana/AP

15. The funeral of Alexandr Khovtun, 20 March 2022

Felipe Dana/AP
Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, UkraineFelipe Dana/AP

16. Crowds at Kyiv train station, 4 March 2022

Emilio Morenatti/AP
People crowd as they try to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, UkraineEmilio Morenatti/AP

17. Zelenskyy visits Bucha, 4 April 2022

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the press in the town of Bucha, UkraineRonaldo Schemidt/AFP

18. Bucha from above, 6 April 2022

Rodrigo Abd/AP
Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russia occupation, before sending the bodies to the morgue.Rodrigo Abd/AP

19. Firefighter in Kyiv, 23 March 2022

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, UkraineVadim Ghirda/AP

20. Peace for Ukraine, 9 March 2022

Anna Szilagyi/AP
People create a peace sign with lights as a demonstration for Ukraine at Heroes Square in Budapest, HungaryAnna Szilagyi/AP

Video editor • Theo Farrant

You might also like

Most viewed