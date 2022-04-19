Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on 24th February 2022, thousands of civilians have died and millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their home country.

The war is the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II and has sent ripples through the global economy.

Photographers across the world have been capturing the conflict, violence and the effect the war has had on Ukraine's civilians and scenery.

Their roles are more important than ever - to record the harsh reality of the situation and try to report it back to the rest of the world.

This is Euronews Culture's selection of 20 of the most powerful and moving photographs from the last two months of conflict in Ukraine.

This gallery contains graphic images.

1. Child in a bus window, 9 March 2022

A child looks out of a bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, Ukraine Vadim Ghirda/AP

2. Kyiv firefighter, 15 March 2022

A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vadim Ghirda/AP

3. Destruction in Kharkiv, 24 March 2022

A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine Felipe Dana/AP

4. Sunflowers for Ukraine, 11 March 2022

A man holding sunflowers casts a shadow on a Ukrainian flag during a rally held to show support for Ukraine in Los Angeles Jae C. Hong/AP

5. Bomb shelter in Lviv, 26 March 2022

People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, Ukraine Nariman El-Mofty/AP

6. Firefighters in Kharkiv, 11 April 2022

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine Felipe Dana/AP

7. Fear in Andriivka, 6 April 2022

A 99 year-old woman, traumatised by the Russian occupation, is comforted by her daughter-in-law in Andriivka, Ukraine Vadim Ghirda/AP

8. Body bags in Bucha, 12 April 2022

Volunteers load bodies of civilians killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation Rodrigo Abd/AP

9. Saying goodbye, 4 April 2022

A father bids farewell to his nine year-old daughter as the train with his family leaves for Poland, in Odesa Petros Giannakouris/AP

10. Searching for belongings in the rubble, 5 April 2022

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russia forces Vadim Ghirda/AP

11. Ukrainian soldier playing football, 2 April 2022

A Ukrainian soldier plays with a football in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine Rodrigo Abd/AP

12. A dog and a body, 5 April 2022

A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman who was killed inside a house in Bucha, Ukraine Felipe Dana/AP

13. Tied up hands, 3 April 2022

A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha, Ukraine Vadim Ghirda/AP

14. Kharkiv in flames, 25 March 2022

A man recovers items from a burning shop following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Felipe Dana/AP

15. The funeral of Alexandr Khovtun, 20 March 2022

Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, Ukraine Felipe Dana/AP

16. Crowds at Kyiv train station, 4 March 2022

People crowd as they try to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine Emilio Morenatti/AP

17. Zelenskyy visits Bucha, 4 April 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the press in the town of Bucha, Ukraine Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

18. Bucha from above, 6 April 2022

Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russia occupation, before sending the bodies to the morgue. Rodrigo Abd/AP

19. Firefighter in Kyiv, 23 March 2022

A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine Vadim Ghirda/AP

20. Peace for Ukraine, 9 March 2022