It is day 52 of the war in Ukraine, as Russian forces are expected to begin a new big offensive in the east of the country after their retreat from the Kyiv region and other parts of the country revealed growing evidence of human rights atrocities.

Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders, torture and other barbaric acts continue coming to light, with Ukrainian authorities claiming tens of thousands of civilian casualties in Mariupol alone.

Ukraine has continued to call for tighter Western nations against Moscow and for more weapons to repel Putin's forces.

09:48 Saturday's key points: Russia's defence ministry claims its forces have struck a military equipment factory in Kyiv, AFP reports.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Kyiv was struck early Saturday in the east of the capital, saying there were “explosions” and that medics and rescuers were at the scene.

The governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine reported Russian air strikes in the region on Saturday morning. He claims Ukrainian air defences downed four cruise missiles.

Russian forces late Friday evening hit an airfield in Oleksandriya, a city in Ukraine's Kirovohrad region, with a missile strike, the mayor of the city, Serhiy Kuzmenko, said on Facebook on Saturday. He didn’t say whether the strike resulted in any casualties.

In the eastern Luhansk region, overnight shelling killed one person and wounded three more, according to the region’s Governor Serhiy Haidai. The shelling also damaged gas pipelines in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that existing sanctions on Russia are “painful” but not yet enough to stop the Russian military. He called for “the democratic world” to ban Russian oil.

CIA Director William Burns says no one “can take lightly” the threat that Russia could use tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons but he has seen no “practical evidence” suggesting it is imminent.

Zelenskyy has said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of war with Russia and about 10,000 injured. 10:17 Ukraine warns of Russian Black Sea threat Ukraine's military warned on Saturday of the threat from Russian warships armed with sea-launched missiles in the Black Sea. It claims this suggests it's more likely that Russia may use them to strike Ukraine’s defence industry and logistics infrastructure. It also said that Russia's navy was active in the Sea of Azov to block the port of Mariupol, where ground fighting has intensified as Ukraine said it was trying to break Russia's siege. Home to 400,000 people before Russia's invasion, the southeastern city has been reduced to rubble. Thousands of civilians have died and tens of thousands remain trapped. The Ukrainian defence ministry says the Russian army has still not completely captured Mariupol. This follows Thursday's sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow's Black Sea fleet. The United States believes it was hit by two Ukrainian missiles and that there were Russian casualties. (with Reuters) 10:09 Air strikes hit Lviv region, governor says The governor of the Lviv region in western Ukraine reported air strikes in the region on Saturday morning. Maksym Kozytskyy said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian Su-35 aircraft took off from the Baranovichi airfield in Belarus and carried out missile strikes in Lviv. Ukraine's air defense system shot down four cruise missiles, Kozytskyy said. He didn’t offer any details about possible casualties or damage. (AP) 10:08 Russia claims strike on Ukrainian arms factory in Kyiv The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that it had targeted a military equipment factory in Kyiv, a day after Russian forces warned that they would intensify their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. "High-precision, long-range air-to-surface weapons destroyed production buildings of an arms factory in Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram. Earlier an AFP journalist reported that a military factory manufacturing tanks in particular had been targeted on Saturday morning by a bombardment in the suburbs of Kyiv. A large number of soldiers and police were present on the spot, preventing access to the complex, from which smoke was billowing. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, indicated on Facebook that he had no information on the potential victims at this stage. (AFP) 10:03 Kyiv mayor reports explosions in capital Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online posting that Kyiv was struck early Saturday in the Darnytskyi district in the eastern part of the capital, saying there were “explosions.” He said rescuers and paramedics were on the scene and that victims’ details would be released later. Klitschko urged residents to heed air raid sirens and warned those who have fled the capital not to return for now for their safety. Thick smoke rising from the site on the eastern side of Kyiv could be seen from parts of downtown near the Dnipro River. (AP) 09:29 Good morning.This is Alasdair Sandford with the latest updates from the war in Ukraine this Saturday...

