Ukraine humanitarian aid: locals step up to the plate to keep people fed
It's been over 50 days since the Russian invasion started, and a total of 270,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Ukraine.
At the age of 70, Oleksandra did not imagine that she would have to rely on this kind of support to be able to feed her young grandchildren.
And this is a situation in which almost all the inhabitants of Borodianka, find themselves. The city counts amongst the ones most devastated by the Russian occupation. But aid doesn't just come from outside the country. Within Ukraine, there is a whole system to help those who are most in need.
Local Volunteers light up their ovens
This is the case with one bakery on the outskirts of Kyiv. Part of the production space was given to volunteers so they can make bread.
For Roman, and many others, this is a job which can be as important as that of the soldiers on the frontlines. To him, helping out was a natural and logical choice, it was really important for him to do something useful.
Making hundreds of loaves of bread a day, these volunteers guarantee that they are also ready to fight until the end of this war.