Ukraine war: Western dithering over Russia oil embargo is costing Ukrainian lives, says Zelenskyy
Russia's war in Ukraine is taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Vladimir Putin's troops, accused of killing civilians in cold blood as they retreated from the Kyiv region.
Despite Moscow denying the accusations, they are fears similar massacres could be discovered in the coming days.
Thursday's key points:
- Failure to agree an embargo on Russian oil is costing Ukrainian lives, Ukraine's president said in his latest address early on Thursday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued that Moscow was making so much money from oil exports that it did not need to take peace talks seriously.
- “In every barrel of oil, there is Ukrainian blood,” Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko told Euronews, calling for an immediate end to business with Russia after visiting Bucha.
- Italian Premier Mario Draghi says no embargo of Russian gas being considered at this point as the EU ponders more sanctions, adding that Italy will follow whatever is decided.
- The EU has spent 35 times more on buying Russian energy than it has on weapons for Ukraine since the start of the war, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.
- The UK and the US announced new sanctions on Wednesday. Britain says it will end imports of Russian oil and coal by the end of the year and ban investment in Russia. The US Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban Russian oil imports.
- Ukrainian authorities say nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from combat areas on Wednesday. Officials have been urging residents of eastern regions to evacuate in the face of an impending Russian offensive.
- The Red Cross led a convoy of more than 1,000 civilians to Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday despite being unable to reach Mariupol.
- The UN General Assembly is due to vote on Thursday on a US-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body.
- Zelenskyy has accused Russia of trying to hide evidence of war crimes to interfere with an international investigation. Mariupol City Council claimed on Wednesday that Russia is tring to conceal evidence by deploying mobile crematoria to burn bodies.
'In every barrel of oil, there is Ukrainian blood', Ukrainian MP says
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko called for an immediate end to business with Russia after he visited Bucha.
“In every barrel of oil, there is Ukrainian blood,” he told Euronews. The member of Ukraine's parliament added that he saw 50 bodies in the city, including one child.
“I am afraid about what is happening in Mariupol is even worse,” he added.
Failure to agree Russian oil embargo is costing Ukrainian lives, says Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is grateful for Western sanctions but argues they don't go far enough.
In his latest video address released early on Thursday, he called on Western politicians to agree quickly on an embargo of Russian oil, complaining that their failure to do so was costing Ukrainians their lives.
Zelenskyy said Moscow was making so much money from oil exports that it did not need to take peace talks seriously and called on the "democratic world" to shun Russian crude.
He said some politicians were "unable to decide how to limit the flow of petrodollars and oil euros to Russia so as not to put their own economies at risk".
"The only question is how many more Ukrainian men, how many more Ukrainian women, the Russian military will have time to kill in order for you, certain politicians - and we know who you are - to find some determination," he said.
The president also said he would continue to insist Russian banks be completely blocked from the international finance system.
The US announced new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday including a move to ban Russian oil imports. New UK measures include a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022.
EU member states are still trying to overcome their differences as they look to approve a fifth round of sanctions. The Commission has proposed a ban on coal imports and the closure of European ports to Russian ships.
"Measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
Hungary, which has a close relationship with Vladimir Putin, is now the most reluctant country to impose sanctions on oil and gas.
(Euronews with Reuters)
Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford with the latest updates on the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
