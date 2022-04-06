'In every barrel of oil, there is Ukrainian blood', Ukrainian MP says

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko called for an immediate end to business with Russia after he visited Bucha.

“In every barrel of oil, there is Ukrainian blood,” he told Euronews. The member of Ukraine's parliament added that he saw 50 bodies in the city, including one child.

“I am afraid about what is happening in Mariupol is even worse,” he added. “Because there the count of victims will be in the thousands, which is absolutely awful.”

After 24,000 Russian troops pulled out of the areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv, images of the bodies on the street of Bucha were released, shocking the world.

In response, the EU started the process to impose a new wave of sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions have since stalled over the issue of banning coal, as the bloc is unsure if it would affect existing contracts.

The ban would be worth an estimated €4 billion, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She added that the bloc is working on additional sanctions against the import of oil from Russia. But she did not talk about natural gas, which is contentious in the EU.

European Council President Charles Michel said he thinks that measures on oil and gas will be needed sooner or later.

Goncharenko also called for more military support from the country's western allies.

Russia has denied that its troops committed war crimes in Bucha, near Kyiv. And it has instead argued that Ukraine staged the images from the city.