Mother and daughter injured in Russian bomb blast in Mykolaiv

This Ukrainian mother says she and her 15-year-old daughter were caught in the blast of a Russian cluster bomb as they walked home in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

"Everything is fine with me, well, a little injured, the memory will last a lifetime, that's for sure," Marina Andriyash told Euronews.

"My child is in a second hospital, she is having surgery again, as her arm was sutured yesterday but her nerve is damaged. And today a doctor came and now she is having surgery again because her hand is not doing well, it hurt more than it was thought."

Yet even in hospital, Marina does not feel safe. A day after she and her daughter suffered their injuries, 15 cluster bombs exploded outside the building.

"We are peaceful people, we are not hurting anyone," said the chief physician at Mykolaiv Hospital. "We are ready to help everyone who comes to our hospital. That is our main job. We have a huge number of people who come to us all time."

This desire to stay and help was echoed by Marina, who works at a registry office.

"There are also constantly people who need to register, who need to register children with us, and our families are created directly there.

"I marry people and our soldiers who come to us.

"|I can't leave my job, my country or my family, because this is our life here, this is our life, which is unfortunate."