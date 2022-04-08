The war in Ukraine is taking on a new dimension with growing evidence of human rights atrocities by Russian troops as they retreated from the Kyiv region and other parts of the north.

Despite Moscow's blanket denials, horrific discoveries of civilian murders and other barbaric acts are coming to light.

As Putin's forces concentrate their offensive on eastern Ukraine, NATO has promised Kyiv more weapons and Western nations are tightening sanctions against Moscow.

06:41 Friday's key points: Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says the situation in Borodyanka northwest of Kyiv is "more horrific" than Bucha, with even more victims as work begins to dig through the rubble after the Russian occupation.

President Biden said the images out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are “horrifying” and “an outrage to our common humanity”.

EU national representatives agreed on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia that includes an embargo on Russian coal imports and a ban on Russian ships in EU ports.

NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was ready to provide more arms for Ukraine, without giving details. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attending a NATO meeting in Brussels had called for 'weapons, weapons and weapons".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are expected to visit Kyiv on Friday to see President Zelenskyy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due in London today for talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that are expected to cover the conflict, Russian sanctions, and Europe's dependency on Russian energy.

United Nations countries voted 93-24 in favour of suspending Russia's membership of the international body's Human Rights Council as the world calls out Russian atrocities in Ukraine. 08:24 Kremlin admits 'significant losses' among Russian troops Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged on Thursday that Russian forces have suffered "significant losses" in Ukraine. "Yes, we have significant losses of troops and it is a huge tragedy for us," he told Sky News. He also claimed that the Russian troop withdrawals from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions was "an act of a goodwill" to aid negotiations. 07:46 Russian forces 'advancing south' from Izium — UK intelligence The latest UK military intelligence assessment of the war says "Russian troops have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium". It adds that in northern Ukraine they have fully withdrawn to Belarus and Russia, and that any mass redeployment further east is likely to take at least a week. 07:24 EU countries agree on new Russia sanctions, including coal embargo European Union countries agreed on Thursday on a Russian coal embargo as part of a fifth round of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to the French EU Council presidency. The package of sanctions was approved by the EU's Committee of Permanent Representatives, the presidency said on Twitter. READ THE FULL STORY HERE. 07:16 EU offers Ukraine an extra €500m in military aid European Council president Charles Michel says the bloc’s top diplomat has proposed adding an additional €500 million to Ukraine under the “European Peace Facility,” the fund which has been used for the first time during the war to deliver defensive lethal weapons to a third country. The EU has previously agreed to spend €1 billion on military supplies for Ukrainian forces in an unprecedented step of collectively supplying weapons to a country under attack. EU countries and NATO have so far excluded the option of a direct military intervention in Ukraine. “Once swiftly approved this will bring to €1.5 billion the EU support already provided for military equipment for Ukraine,” Michel said in a message posted on Twitter in which he thanked EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. The proposal needs to be approved by the 27 EU countries. The EU said the instrument should help Ukraine armed forces “defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” and protect the civilian population. (AP) 07:12 Civilians again urged to flee eastern conflict zone Ukrainian authorities have again called on the civilian population to leave areas of eastern Ukraine where a new Russian offensive is feared. Russian forces have "damaged the railroad in Shastya. From now on, the evacuation will take place only by bus", said the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai. "All the horrors we have known are likely to get worse. Do not sentence yourselves to death! Leave! The next few days will be the last chance" for an evacuation, he said on Facebook. And in Donestk, the head of the regional military administration Pavel Kirilenko said that three evacuation trains had been temporarily immobilised after a Russian strike against a railway line. Another new call concerned the town of Severodonetsk, the most easterly held by Ukrainian forces, which has been pounded by Russian troops. On Thursday AFP journalists saw civilians evacuated by buses, while explosions rang out regularly on the outskirts. A "large number" of evacuees have already arrived in Dnipro, said the mayor of the industrial city of a million inhabitants on the Dnieper river. (AFP) 07:02 Images an 'outrage to our common humanity', says Biden President Joe Biden calls the United Nations vote to suspend Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council on Thursday “a meaningful step by the international community.” He also said that it further demonstrates how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war “has made Russia an international pariah.” The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the U.N.’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The vote on Thursday was 93-24 with 58 abstentions. The United States and Ukraine have called Russia’s alleged rights violations tantamount to war crimes. In a statement, Biden said the images out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are “horrifying” and “an outrage to our common humanity.” (AP) 06:59 Borodyanka destruction 'more horrific' than Bucha, Zelenskyy says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday night that work has begun to dig through the rubble in Borodyanka, another city northwest of Kyiv that was occupied by the Russians. He described the situation as "more horrific" there than in Bucha, where images of civilian bodies lying strewn in the streets caused a global outcry. "There are more victims" in Borodyanka, Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced on Facebook on Thursday that 26 bodies have been pulled out by Ukrainian rescue workers from the rubble of two apartment buildings in the town. In his daily nighttime video address to the nation on Thursday, Zelenskyy said the Russians were preparing to shock the world in the same way by showing corpses in Mariupol and falsely claiming they were killed by the Ukrainian defenders. Meanwhile, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said Thursday on Ukrainian television that investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation. Fedoruk said hundreds have been killed and investigators are finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares. (with AP, AFP) 06:22 Good morning, this is Alasdair Sandford with the latest updates on the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

