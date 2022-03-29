Police have recommended 20 fines be issued over breaches of COVID regulations at the heart of the UK government.

It's in relation to the so-called Partygate scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson and weakened his authority.

It's alleged multiple social gatherings were held in Downing Street, breaking the government's own rules designed to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

"The investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office," said the Metropolitan Police in a statement.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However, due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made."