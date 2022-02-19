Boris Johnson returns police questionnaire into 'partygate' scandal

Boris Johnson has responded to the questionnaire sent by London police in the investigation of gatherings in Downing Street during pandemic lockdowns, his office has said.

The British Prime Minister, whose political survival is at stake, returned the survey questionnaire within the seven-day period which had been set in accordance with Scotland Yard's request, according to Downing Street.

A dozen social events are under the spotlight in the police investigation, spread over eight dates in 2020 and 2021.

Over a week ago, the London police said they would contact "more than 50 people" to obtain their statements amid the political scandal that has outraged the public and shaken the British government and especially the ruling Conservative Party.

Scotland Yard stressed that the questionnaires had a "legal status" and had to be completed "with sincerity". In the event of a proven violation, offenders risk a fine.

Rejecting calls to resign from the opposition and some members of his own party, Boris Johnson has been fighting for several weeks to save his job.

The 57-year-old leader has been severely weakened by the succession of revelations about various festive events in the corridors of power during the pandemic, at a time when the population at large saw their social contacts severely hampered by COVID-19 health restrictions.

After publication of an internal preliminary report criticising "errors of leadership and judgment", Johnson's fate could hang on the conclusions of the police investigation.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied breaking COVID rules. However, should the investigation prove the opposite — or that lied to parliament — then the threshold of 54 Conservative MPs required to trigger a vote of no confidence could quickly be reached.