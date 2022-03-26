Mexican muralists call for peace in Ukraine

Mexican graffiti artists and muralists unveiled their joint work in Mexico City on Friday in support of the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.
The six artists, each adding their own designs with their own distinctive style, sought to create a bond with the Ukrainian community and show their support for peace.
The six murals are painted on a wall decorated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag a few blocks from the Russian Embassy, each featuring Mexican and Ukrainian cultural elements.
