Three workers missing after explosion at Greek dynamite factory

Three factory workers have been reported missing after a powerful explosion at a commercial dynamite factory in northern Greece.

The blast occurred in a remote area outside the northern city of Grevena on Monday, 420 kilometres northwest of Athens.

Residents of the town heard the explosion, regional governor Giorgos Kasapidis said.

One worker was hospitalised with light injuries, authorities added.

“Explosives experts and rescue specialists are on the way to secure the site and make sure there are no secondary consequences from the initial explosion and to take other actions necessary while investigating the causes of the accident,” Kasapidis told state-run television.