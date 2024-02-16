Real Madrid likely to sign Mbappé after he calls it quits with PSG

By Euronews with AP

A bidding war is expected to follow French football star Mbappé's announcement that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Former World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé may get a second opportunity to play with Spanish side Real Madrid after has told Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday that he would not stay with the club after his contract expires.

The France international reportedly informed PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi of his decision. The 25-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best players in the world and will be open to fresh offers after seven years with PSG.

Real Madrid is widely considered to be in the front seat after Europe's most successful club made a failed push for the striker in 2022; its offer of €200 million was rejected by PSG.

Mbappé never hid his dream of one day playing for Madrid but decided at the time that it was best to continue his “adventure” in Paris.

PSG has declined to comment, but a source with knowledge of Mbappé's decision said the terms of his departure were still being worked out with the club and an official statement would not come until that has been finalised.

Mbappé's arrival would give Madrid one of the top attacks in football, with Mbappé joining Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.

Mbappé’s arrival could also create a lineup challenge for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Rodrygo has been playing well but would theoretically be the one giving up his place to Mbappé if the Frenchman is signed.

Mbappé, one of only two players in football history to score a hat trick in a World Cup final, won five French league titles with PSG but has so far failed to lead it to success in the Champions League. Madrid is that tournament's most successful club, with 14 European trophies in total.