Surrogate babies stranded in Kyiv shelter with war raging around them

They should have been born to the sounds of loving voices; instead, they are surrounded by the noise of thundering bombs.

Born to surrogate mothers in Ukraine, the infants are spending their first weeks in a shelter.

The war has meant the foreigners who were set to take the babies into their care have been unable to get to Kyiv and pick them up.

"You have to understand, this is war," an unnamed nurse caring for the babies told Sky News. "Not everyone is able to come, the airports are all closed, so their parents just can't pick them up."

Staff at the centre moved more than 20 babies into its basement -- converted to a shelter -- and moved in with them to offer 24-hour care.

"We love all the babies," another staff member said. "They become part of our hearts, our family, and when the parents do take them away, we cry."

The nurses made the decision not to be evacuated so they could care for the babies trapped in Kyiv.