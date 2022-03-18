Medical workers are continuing to stay in Kyiv, despite shelling intensifying in the Ukrainian capital.

At Pavlov Hospital, a psychiatric clinic, more than 1,000 patients are taking shelter. Medications, such as antidepressants and antipsychotics, are dwindling.

Its deputy director Dr Dmytro Lebedev said they're making do with the support of volunteers and the community, who are often risking their lives to bring them supplies.

"We post lists of what we need on social media, for example, nappies, water, and things like that," he said.

"(There are) a lot of proactive volunteer organisations who help by themselves. Restaurants send us food without us asking. Someone sent us bread, (and even) a car filled with apples."

As the war enters its fourth week, most of the staff at the hospital have now moved into the building with their families so they can be with their patients around the clock.

"We spent so much time analysing World War I, World War II. [There have been] so many moral and ethical messages: 'We shouldn’t let it happen again' 'we should learn from our experience'," the facility's director Dr Vyacheslav Mishyev said.

"In my personal opinion, unfortunately, human, and humanity in general, isn’t becoming better. History is repeating again... and it's very bitter."

"I would like to see a new human being appear. A man of high ideals, a decent person. Unfortunately, this hasn't happened yet but we do not lose hope. Probably, someday we will achieve that in another life... under other conditions."