The Russian invasion of Ukraine must not make the world forget Afghanistan, the UN refugee chief said on Tuesday, warning that ignoring its humanitarian needs could be very risky.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi, who is on a four-day visit to Afghanistan, said the international community must continue to engage with the Taliban authorities as Afghanistan desperately needs humanitarian assistance.

"The whole attention of the world at the moment is focussed on Ukraine," Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told AFP at a UN compound in the Afghan capital.

"But my message coming here is, don't forget the other situations, where attention and resources are needed and Afghanistan is one of them.