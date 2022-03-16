The Russian invasion of Ukraine must not make the world forget Afghanistan, the UN refugee chief said on Tuesday, warning that ignoring its humanitarian needs could be very risky.
UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi, who is on a four-day visit to Afghanistan, said the international community must continue to engage with the Taliban authorities as Afghanistan desperately needs humanitarian assistance.
"The whole attention of the world at the moment is focussed on Ukraine," Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, told AFP at a UN compound in the Afghan capital.
"But my message coming here is, don't forget the other situations, where attention and resources are needed and Afghanistan is one of them.
More No Comment
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
Kyiv residents rescued from burning building after deadly Russian strike
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv
Yemen's tomb of Prophet Hud draws crowds for a four-day pilgrimage
Protesters occupy London home linked to Russian oligarch
Cholita wrestlers fight racism in Bolivia
Syrian artist transforms war weapons into colourful artwork