Ukraine continues its resistance against the invading Russian forces: authorities defuse a bomb in Chernihiv, Irpin is evacuated, and the Kyiv Classic Orchestra performs a concert on Maidan Square.
Lyon town hall rings out Ukrainian anthem
Funerals for 3 Russian police officers killed in Uraine
China's annual parliamentary session closes in Beijing
Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops near Kyiv
Volunteers feed thousands at a roadside kitchen near Kyiv frontline
Finnish instructor trains Ukrainian volunteers in underground centre
Macron welcomes EU leaders for Ukraine crisis talks at Versailles
As violence briefly halted, residents of Kyiv suburbs evacuate
Young Syrians practise 'parkour' in war-ravaged town
Lavrov: Russia doesn't plan to attack other countries
Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
Giant Ukrainian flag unfurled in Latvian TV and in front of Russian embassy in Washington
Gathering in support of Ukraine in front of the European Parliament
Australia to declare floods a national emergency
Italian right wing party leader confronted at Polish border