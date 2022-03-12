Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Irpin is evacuated

Ukraine continues its resistance against the invading Russian forces: authorities defuse a bomb in Chernihiv, Irpin is evacuated, and the Kyiv Classic Orchestra performs a concert on Maidan Square.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.

More No Comment