Ukraine war: Zelenskyy condemns Russia 'war crime' over Mariupol hospital airstrike
Ukraine's president has accused Russia of carrying out a "war crime" after Moscow's airstrike on a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol.
Washington has publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, after Moscow accused Kyiv of having chemical weapons laboratories, without giving any evidence.
Russia continued to bomb and shell Ukrainian cities on Wednesday night. Tens of thousands of civilians left besieged areas under ceasefire agreements during the day, fewer than hoped as several evacuation efforts again failed.
Thursday's key points:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of war crimes and genocide after Russian planes bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal.
- The UN's human rights body says it is trying to verify the number of casualties.17 people were hurt in the attack, the Donetsk region's governor said.
- Russian aircraft bombed Zhytomyr, a large city west of Kyiv, on Wednesday evening. The mayor said bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children's hospital. Artillery fire also continued pounding the suburbs of Kyiv and Kharkiv.
- The White House says Moscow's accusations that Ukraine has chemical weapons labs could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for using weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.
- Some 35,000 civilians were evacuated in humanitarian corridors on Wednesday from the besieged cities of Sumy and Enerhodar as well as the Kyiv region, President Zelenskyy said.
- The Pentagon has rejected providing MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, calling the idea "high risk" and ineffective.
- The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are due to meet in Turkey on Thursday, their first meeting since the invasion.
- Thursday marks two weeks since Vladimir Putin's forces invaded Ukraine. Thousands have been killed as towns and cities have been pounded, two million have fled abroad, while Russia has been hit by Western sanctions and a business exodus.
Russian forces stalled by Ukrainian resistance — UK intelligence
'Two hospitals hit' in Russian strikes in Zhytomyr — mayor
Zelenskyy condemns Russian 'war crime' over Mariupol hospital attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to impose even tougher sanctions on Russia after the airstrike on the maternity hospital in Mariupol, which he described as a "war crime".
“A genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his daily late evening video address to the nation. Wearing his now traditional wartime army green, he said the West should strengthen the sanctions so Russia “no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide.”
"What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, is afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?" Zelenskyy said in a televised address late on Wednesday.
He said 17 people were injured in the attack, including pregnant women. The city council said the hospital suffered "colossal" damage.
The White House condemned the hospital bombing as a "barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians".
Mariupol has been blockaded by Russian troops for nine days. City officials said Wednesday that about 1,200 residents have been killed.
Zelenskyy again called on Western leaders to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something NATO members have refused to do for fear of provoking a wider war with Russia. Short of that, Zelenskyy called for the delivery of more fighter jets to Ukraine, a proposal the Pentagon rejected on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy said about 35,000 civilians have used humanitarian corridors to flee to western Ukraine to escape the fighting.
(AP, AFP, Reuters)
Read AP's account of the attack here:
Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher.
US warns Russia could launch chemical or biological attack in Ukraine
The US government publicly warned that Russia might launch a chemical or biological attack in Ukraine, after Russia, without evidence, accused Ukraine of developing non-conventional weapons.
In a series of tweets, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine itself.
“This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” said Psaki.
“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”
The Russian embassy in London has tweeted accusations, without giving evidence, that Ukrainian laboratories funded by the US have been developing biological weapons and that Ukrainian nationalists have been planning a chemical attack.
Russia has used chemical weapons before in carrying out assassination attempts against Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal. It also supports the Assad government in Syria which has used chemical weapons against its people in a decade-long civil war.
(with AP)