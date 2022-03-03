Hundreds of people demonstrated against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with applause, horns and chants for peace in front of the Russian embassy in Montevideo on Wednesday evening.
Uruguayans for the most part, but also Ukrainians and demonstrators of other nationalities, responded to a call made through social networks to gather in front of the building with a yellow flower.
