If his Russian counterpart is not made to “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression will not stop with one country, U.S. President Joe Biden warned.

Biden also announced that the US is banning Russian flights from its airspace following similar moves by the European Union and Canada in his State of the Union address on early morning Wednesday CET.

Meanwhile, Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine, unleashing a campaign of violence in urban areas as its forces closed in on the main cities. The long military convoy outside Kyiv continues to advance slowly on the capital.

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv saw more civilian casualties as Russian forces intensified their bombardment, hitting residential areas.

Russia says it plans to target key security infrastructure in the capital, warning residents to flee. Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.