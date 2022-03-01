Live: 65-km-long Russian convoy nears Kyiv as shelling intensifies

Satellite photos show a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine's capital stretching for 65 kilometres.

The vast convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 25 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv and stretched for about 65 kilometres miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday.

In a video address late Monday, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method.”

The president gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But he says Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

