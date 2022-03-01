Live: 65-km-long Russian convoy nears Kyiv as shelling intensifies

Live: 65-km-long Russian convoy nears Kyiv as shelling intensifiesComments
Satellite photos show a convoy of Russian forces north of Ukraine's capital stretching for 65 kilometres.
The vast convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 25 kilometers from the centre of Kyiv and stretched for about 65 kilometres miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.
It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday.
In a video address late Monday, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method.”
The president gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But he says Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”
- Talks between negotiators from Ukraine and Russia on the Belarusian border ended with both sides pledging to meet again. The delegation from Kyiv called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces. Expectations for progress are low.
- Ukraine's President Zelenskyy applied to join the EU in a symbolic move, shortly after calling for "immediate" membership. Brussels has hinted at differences of opinion within the bloc.
- FIFA has banned Russia from the World Cup in Qatar. A joint statement from the world football body and Europe's UEFA said Russia national and club teams would be banned "until further notice" in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
- The Russian ruble plunged 30% against the US dollar before recovering slightly. It came after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves.
Record 100,000 cross Poland-Ukraine border
Russian army sets up checkpoints around Black Sea city of Kherson
Hollywood studios pull new films from Russia
Three major Hollywood studios have moved to pause their upcoming theatrical releases in Russia, including rolling out “The Batman” in theaters there this week.
Warner Bros., the Walt Disney Co. and Sony Pictures said Monday that they would “pause” the release of their films in Russia. Each studio has significant upcoming releases that had been set to debut internationally in the coming weeks. “The Batman,” one of the year’s more anticipated films, launches Friday in North America and many overseas territories.
Warner Bros.′ move closely followed a similar decision Monday by the Walt Disney Co. The studio had planned to open the Pixar film “Turning Red” in Russia on March 10. That film is going straight to Disney+ in the U.S.
Sony followed suit, saying it would delay its release of the comic book film “Morbius” in Russia.
Russia is not a leading market for Hollywood, but the country typically ranks in the top dozen countries globally in box office.
EU defense ministers to meet on Tuesday
Majority of Finns back joining NATO for first time: Poll
Ukraine claims to have cut phone access for Russian numbers
Russia feeling impact of Western sanction: US official
70 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian artillery strike: Official
More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.
Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble. In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting on Sunday. The report could not immediately be confirmed.