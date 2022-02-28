The United Nations will hold an emergency session of all 193 member nations on Monday to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Eleven countries on the UN Security Council voted in favour with Russia against. China, India and the UAE abstained.

Meanwhile Ukrainian casualties continue to climb with the ministry of defence announcing that so far 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

There are new signs that sanctions against Russia are starting to have an effect. An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia placed its nuclear arsenal -- but also other heavy weapons, such as Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles -- on "special" alert Sunday, the highest form of combat readiness for these units with President Putin citing sanctions and "aggressive statements" from NATO member states.