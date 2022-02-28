Ukraine war: UN told hold emergency Ukraine session as Russia sanctions biteComments
The United Nations will hold an emergency session of all 193 member nations on Monday to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Eleven countries on the UN Security Council voted in favour with Russia against. China, India and the UAE abstained.
Meanwhile Ukrainian casualties continue to climb with the ministry of defence announcing that so far 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
There are new signs that sanctions against Russia are starting to have an effect. An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia placed its nuclear arsenal -- but also other heavy weapons, such as Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles -- on "special" alert Sunday, the highest form of combat readiness for these units with President Putin citing sanctions and "aggressive statements" from NATO member states.
Here are the key points to know:
The United Nations will hold an emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday. Eleven countries voted in favour, Russia opposed, while China, India and UAE abstained.
Civilian casualties: Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
The Kremlin has put its nuclear arsenal on alert, with President Vladimir Putin citing sanctions as the reason behind the decision.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to have a Ukrainian delegation hold talks with their Russian counterparts at the country's Belarus border.
In EU's first, the bloc decided to purchase and deliver weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, while also introducing further sanctions banning the likes of RT and Sputnik in Europe.
The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Thursday hits 368,000, says UNHCR.
Russian Central Bank raises interest rates by 10.5 points
"The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has decided to raise the key rate to 20% per year," said the monetary institution, quoted by Russian news agencies.
“The Bank of Russia will make new decisions on the key rate based on an assessment of the risks associated with external and internal conditions and the response of financial markets to these risks,” she added, while it tries to defend the ruble.
The United States, the European Union and other countries have announced that they will exclude certain Russian banks from the Swift international banking payment system and any transactions with Russia's central bank.
The G7 countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States - have warned that they will take "further measures" in addition to the sanctions already announced if Russia does not cease its operations military.
Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority-owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to the reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank, the lenders' supervisor, said on Monday. The first casualty appeared to be Sberbank's Austria-based subsidiary, after depositors fled.
The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced “significant deposit outflows” due to “geopolitical tensions.”
Ukraine military: Russia has slowed the pace of invasion
"The Russian occupiers have slowed the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to achieve success in some areas" the Ukrainian general staff said in a statement.
It comes as negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow had been due to meet for talks near Ukraine's border with Belarus.
Ukrainian president's Constitutional Court representative Fedor Venislavsky told the country's parliamentary TV channel Rada that negotiations are set to begin on Sunday night after the Kyiv delegation changed its route "due to security reasons".
"To ensure the maximum safety of our delegation, they have taken a route that avoids any threat to their lives and that keeps their location unknown," Venislavsky said.
However, it's unclear whether those talks actually began, or if the two delegations even met.
Australia to provide 'lethal military equipment' to Ukraine
Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.
The Australian government's announcement Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending but follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.
Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.
Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defense minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.
Meta: Fake Russian accounts target Ukrainians on social media
Social media company Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, says pro-Russian groups have launched disinformation campaigns using fake profiles or hacked accounts to portray Ukraine as a mere pawn in Western hands.
Meta says it has shut down fake accounts and blocked the sharing of web addresses linking to sites spreading fake news
These groups "run websites posing as independent news entities and create fake profiles on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and also (Russian networks) Odnoklassniki and VK, Meta said in a blog post, pointing out that it had blocked a large number of fake accounts affiliated with the Russian state.
“In some cases, they used profile photos which (…) were probably generated using artificial intelligence techniques” the company says.
The small network of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts uncovered by Meta targeted people in Ukraine, and helped spread false information about that country's efforts to defend itself against the Russian invasion.
This network has been identified by Meta as being linked to people in Russia and Ukraine, as well as NewsFront and SouthFront media organizations in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. According to the United States, NewsFront and SouthFront are disinformation outlets that take orders from Russian intelligence services.
These are among more than a dozen entities sanctioned by Washington for trying to influence the 2020 US presidential election, "under the leadership" of Russia.
Among the false assertions published by the sites: the West would have betrayed Ukraine, and Ukraine would be a bankrupt state.
Russian bank 'likely to fail' amid signs that sanctions are beginning to bite
An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced “significant deposit outflows” due to “geopolitical tensions.”
The ECB says Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG “is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due.” The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government.
Europe’s bank resolution board separately says it has imposed a payments ban on money owed by the bank and a limit on how much depositors can withdraw. The board will decide on further steps, which could include restructuring, selling or liquidating the bank.
Sberbank Europe operates 185 branches and has more than 3,933 employees.
Meanwhile Asian stock prices have fallen after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and as President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces on high alert.
US futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5% early Monday. The stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other areas. The Russian ruble has weakened sharply but was steady early Monday at 83.86 to the dollar.
Japan has joined the US, EU and other Western nations to block some Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system.
Aeroflot flights breaks Canada's airspace ban on Russian planes
An Aeroflot flight from Miami has broken a ban on Russian aircraft entering Canadian airspace.
Canada became the latest country to impose flight restrictions on Russian aircraft, announcing Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines.
This comes after the 27-nation EU banned all Russian aircraft - although several individual EU countries had already announced their own individual bans. The United States has so far not done the same.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU ban would also include "the private jets of oligarchs."
Canada’s transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbor.
Despite this ban, a flight from the Russian company Aeroflot flew over eastern Canada on Sunday evening.
Although there are no direct flights from Canadian airports to Russia, Aeroflot flight 111 left Miami, in the south-east of the United States, for Moscow, flying over the Canadian east coast.
"We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace" Canada's transport ministry wrote on Twitter.
"We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot"
Warning that Belarus could be set to join Ukraine conflict
A senior US intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week.
Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.
The American official has direct knowledge of current US intelligence assessments and says the decision by Belarus’ leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.
Russian forces have encountered strong resistance from Ukraine defenders, and US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult, and slower, than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.