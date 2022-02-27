Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia

Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again on Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators marched in city centres, chanting “No to war."
In St. Petersburg, where dozens gathered in the city centre, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans, even though the demonstration was peaceful.
According to the OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests, by Sunday afternoon police detained at least 356 Russians in 32 cities over anti-war demonstrations.
More No Comment
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Europe's landmarks turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border