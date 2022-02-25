People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv

People gather and shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv. The glass doors have been reinforced with wooden dividers and people rest in a makeshift area with sheets and pillows.
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
In many capital cities, official buildings turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Dozens of anti-war protesters detained in Saint Petersburg
Protesters rallies all around Europe in support of Ukraine
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches 'military operation'
Air raid sirens go off in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine
Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine
Long lines of traffic heading out of Ukraine capital