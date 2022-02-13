Greek farmers protest rising energy costs

Farmers in central Greece on Sunday blocked a highway with tractors and poured cans of milk on the ground to protest against rising energy costs.
Hundreds of tractors were parked on the major transport route outside the city of Larissa as part of the protest.
The farmers were demanding the abolition of the electricity price adjustment clause, which the government said reflect changes in the price of oil and natural gas imports.
Protesters were also calling for lower fuel taxes.
Greek farmers say they are determined to shut down all the country's major highways if the government doesn't meet their demands.
More No Comment
Beijing wakes up to the city's first new snowfall of the Winter Olympics
A picnic to celebrate equal marriage law in Chile
Venice carnival fun returns tentatively post-virus
Kim at ground-breaking of Pyongyang housing project
Etna eruption causes storm with lightning
Fire at Tehran's Grand Bazaar damages shops
Reporter struggles as police use tear gas to break up demonstration
New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters dig trenches to stay dry
Demo against COVID-19 vaccines in Canberra, Australia
Surfers take on the big waves at the Tow Surfing Challenge in Portugal
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters continue their siege of parliament.
Montevideo Carnival returns after Covid cancels 2021
Bulgaria: Honey pots form a candle crucifix.
USA: teenagers rescued in the ice
Colombia: Refugee camp with over 1,000 indigenous people