Russian man sentenced to life in prison over 2010 Moscow bombings

A Russian man has been sentenced to life in prison over the two deadly bombings on the Moscow metro in 2010.

Prosecutors say Magomed Nurov is the sole survivor of the terrorist group that carried out the attacks.

A Russian military court sentenced the 45-year-old to life imprisonment on Friday. He was also ordered to pay 17 million roubles (€195,000) in compensation to the Moscow Metro.

Nurov had denied the charges and told prosecutors he had "acted under pressure" from other members of the terrorist cell.

At least 40 people were killed when two female suicide bombers detonated explosive devices in the Russian capital on 29 March 2010.

More than 100 others were injured in the explosions at the busy Lubyanka and Park Kultury metro stations.

In the following years, Russian security services have killed several members of the "Caucasus Emirate" terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nurov --believed the last surviving member of the group -- was arrested in the Russian republic of Dagestan in 2019.

According to investigators, he acted as a go-between, leading members of the terrorist group and helping them hide from the police.

In 2020, Russian authorities separately arrested a Dagestan police colonel on suspicion of aiding one of the Moscow metro bombers.