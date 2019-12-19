BREAKING NEWS

Russia

One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ, says FSB

By Euronews 
Russian police officers secure the area near the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19
Russian police officers secure the area near the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 19 - AP Photo/Ilya Varlamov
AP Photo/Ilya Varlamov
Russia's security services, the FSB, says that one of its employees has died and two badly wounded after a gunman opened fire near its Moscow headquarters.

The gunman was "neutralised", it said, during the attack, which took place as Russian president Vladimir Putin was giving a speech to FSB officers and security personnel.

On the scene in Moscow, Euronews correspondent Galina Polonskaya said: "We know that the FSB said that it has neutralised this person and that the identity of this person has been established.

"It was near the headquarters of the FSB, sometime after the end of the annual press conference of the Russian president."

Polonskaya said that the attacker was using a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Official reports on the casualties or the attacker have not been forthcoming, but she said that it was not unusual.

"Russia is not really keen to even acknowledge that there are terrorist attacks in Russia, particularly in the capital," Polonskaya said.

December 19, known as Security Services Day, is a national holiday in Russia. Earlier, Putin gave a four-hour press conference in the Russian capital.

