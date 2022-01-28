Amid warnings that Russia may soon invade Ukraine, Euronews’ international correspondent Anelise Borges provides an insight into feelings on the ground in Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade next month, following reports that Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Russia denies it wants a war or that it is planning to invade. It claims Ukraine’s closer integration with NATO is threatening its national security.

Watch Anelise's Q&A on the Ukraine crisis below.