staff member in gory costume putting on an interactive show at "Shadows", a horror restaurant in the Boulevard entertainment district in the north of the capital Riyadh.

A restaurant in Saudi Arabia is offering patrons in the conservative kingdom a unique experience -- dishes with a side of skull and blood in the company of zombies and vampires.

The restaurant, "Shadows", caters to horror film buffs with strong stomachs, allowing them to savour their dishes while staff in gory costumes put on interactive shows.

