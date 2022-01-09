The unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope is complete

The James Webb Space Telescope has completed its two-week-long deployment phase and unfolded the final mirror panel.

The milestone feat was celebrated by stargazers and by the engineering teams at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

But how soon will it be before we get to see anything?

Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator said it'll be a while before we see anything.

"It's going to take us about six months to start receiving those pictures. But when we do, as you have had, Michelle, explained, oh, the horizon is not the limit. And we're going to have all kinds of new knowledge about who we are, what we are, where we came from, are there others out there."

Now that it has unfolded, it'll start aligning its optics, and then calibrate its scientific instruments.

The infrared technology will allow it to see the first stars and galaxies which were formed 13.5 billion years ago.