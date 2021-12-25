People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting

Villagers from Myanmar fled across the Thai border on Saturday as fighting flared between between their government and ethnic Karen forces.
Panic-stricken villagers waded through Moei River to cross into Thailand amid the sound of gunfire and mortar bombs.
Witnesses saw a helicopter over Lay Kay Kaw, a small town in Myanmar near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government.
Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army.
The most recent clashes were triggered by a raid last week by government soldiers on Lay Kay Kaw.
Usually Thai authorities allow villagers to stay for a few days and then return to Myanmar when the situation has improved.
This week, a Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson more than 4,000 villagers has crossed into Thailand between Dec.16 to Dec.21 because of skirmishes between the Myanmar government and ethnic Karen forces.
\==========================================================
More No Comment
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh
Funeral of Palestinian shot dead after firing at Israeli troops
Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital
Aerial images of Philippines typhoon devastation
One of Europe's biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid
Monkeys gathering around a bonfire in Aichi zoo winter solstice custom
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless
Final of the UNESCO listed ritual dance of the royal drum in Burundi