UK is planning to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

British government ministers will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK could join the diplomatic boycott over human rights concerns.

Johnson was asked by MPs if the UK would join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in boycotting the event over Beijing's human rights record.

The British leader said he opposed boycotts involving athletes, but that Britain would "effectively" be boycotting the Olympics by not sending senior officials.

“There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No ministers are expected to attend and no officials."

"The government has no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him," he added.

The White House confirmed Monday that it was staging a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing -- scheduled to take place from 4-20 February 2022 -- to protest Chinese human rights abuses. China has vowed to react with “firm countermeasures.”

Western governments, including the US, Australia and Britain, have criticized Beijing for human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in northwest Xinjiang province and suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong.