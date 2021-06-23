Dozens of Uighur and Tibetan activists gather outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne to protest against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and to call for a boycott.
More than 40 countries led by Canada voiced grave concerns at the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday about China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet -- triggering a fierce backlash from Beijing.
The widely anticipated joint statement had been in the pipeline for several days and was delivered on day two of the 47th session of the council in Geneva.
More No Comment
Fishing flotilla sails to Irish parliament in protest of quotas
Scorching temperatures across Balkans cause disruption
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison
Otters in Oregon Zoo cool as ice amid heatwave
Slovenian siblings success in Spain bridge climb
Maya peoples hope to strengthen identity with ancient ball game
Cafe staffed with robots opens in Tokyo
COVID-19 restrictions ignored by French revellers for music festival
Presidential Palace hosts musicians for annual 'Fête de la Musique'
Revellers ignore order not to celebrate solstice at Stonehenge
Two buildings collapse in Bordeaux, injuring three
Pro-independence protesters demonstrate outside Barcelona's opera
Elephant breaks into kitchen wall looking for snacks
US Navy tests aircraft carrier with explosives
Copacabana beach protest as death toll passes 500K