European Parliament votes to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

The European Parliament has voted for diplomats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics due to continuing allegations of human rights abuses.

MEPs also want their governments to impose further sanctions over China's treatment of Uighur Muslims and support pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong.

This comes as an investment deal between Brussels and Beijing has been frozen.

The vote has already triggered an editorial in the Global Times, China’s state-owned tabloid, which said that the disruptive effect of the EU Parliament could not be underestimated, and noted the blocked trade deal.

The European Parliament has called on EU heads of state and government to tell their diplomats and all officials to decline any invitations they may get to the Winter Olympics in 2022 unless the human rights situation improves.

However, this European Parliament resolution is not binding.