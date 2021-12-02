"Mr Robot", a locally made educational robot, interacts with students to teach them electrical circuits and help them memorise their lessons at the Al-Basma public school in Gaza City.
Local engineers say the robot is "the first of its kind" in the Palestinian enclave, where electrical tools and components are "scarce", and is a valuable addition to the school's education system.
