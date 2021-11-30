Hole in the wall: German burglars break into toy shop to steal lego setsComments
By AP
Copyright AP Photo/Jochen A. Krause, File-
German police are appealing for witnesses after burglars broke through the wall of a toy shop to steal dozens of Lego sets.
The theft took place over the weekend in the western town of Lippstadt, according to a statement.
The burglars left about 100 empty cardboard boxes behind, German news agency DPA reported.
It was not immediately clear whether the burglars had also taken the instruction books for the lego sets.