At least four people have been killed after a powerful storm pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey on Monday.

One woman died in the city's Esenyurt district, where strong winds tore off part of a roof and blew it onto her and her child. The child survived with injuries, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Istanbul governor’s office said three other people were killed in the city, including a foreign national.

Nineteen people were injured, including three people who were in serious condition, according to Turkey's Natural Disaster Management Agency (AFAD).

Istanbul's municipality said 33 rooves were damaged, 192 trees were uprooted, 52 traffic lights and road signs were knocked down, and 12 cars were damaged.

The Bosporus, the narrow waterway that bisects the city, was closed to maritime traffic, and ferry services were cancelled.

At least six Turkish Airlines flights scheduled to land at Sabiha Gökçen airport were diverted to the cities of Ankara and Izmir, an airline spokesman said.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu HAS expressed his condolences to the victims and called on the city's residents to be cautious of winds of up to 130 km/h.

The national weather service warned that the storm will continue until late on Tuesday.