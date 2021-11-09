Several people trapped under rubble after building collapses in Turkey

Several people have been rescued after a commercial building collapsed in the Turkish city of Malatya.

Local officials reported that 13 people have been pulled from the rubble by Tuesday evening, but said a dozen more were still trapped.

Malatya provincial governor Aydin Barus told reporters that "around 20 people" were in the building when it collapsed.

"So far, 13 citizens have been taken to hospital with injuries," according to the government's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD).

"Search and rescue teams from the provinces were dispatched to the region to support the activities," AFAD said on Twitter.

The building was located on a busy street in Malatya, a city of 450,000 inhabitants located 500 km east of Ankara.

The reason for the collapse is not yet known, but an investigation has been launched.