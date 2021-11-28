Hundreds of people from several Senegalese ethnic groups parade through the streets of the capital for the second edition of the Grand Carnaval de Dakar.
Initiated in 2019, this event, which aims to celebrate the cultural richness of Senegal, was not held in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic.
More No Comment
