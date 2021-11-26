A new lava flow began coming from the active Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma on Thursday. Scientists and members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) were on the scene Thursday afternoon recording and taking measurements.
The new flow, in the Las Manchas locality, was moving very quickly at 600 metres an hour, destroying dwellings and burning trees in its path. The volcano has shown no sign of letting up its activity after over two months.
Around 85,000 people live on La Palma. Most of the island is unaffected by the eruption. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, as the molten rock has covered more than 997 hectares (2,463 acres) and crushed or damaged more than 2,200 buildings.
More No Comment
Thousands demonstrate in Madrid to call out violence against women
Paris inaugurates square in tribute to female victims of domestic violence
Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
Thousands protest in Khartoum against military takeover
Seoul trials robot teaching assistants in nursery schools
Penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa
New track in Ramallah offers Palestinians safe exercising route away from the traffic
Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia
Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt
Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Police clash with striking metalworkers in Spain
Austria vaccination rate jumps as lockdown starts
Vaccine scepticism hits Gambia's polio campaign